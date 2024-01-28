Tractor Girls Out of FAWNL Cup

Sunday, 28th Jan 2024 17:00

Ipswich Town Women exited the FAWNL Cup at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 after-extra-time defeat to FAWNL Southern Premier Division leaders Portsmouth at the AGL Arena this afternoon.

The visitors took the lead in the 29th minute via Sophie Quirk but the Blues levelled eight minutes later from the penalty spot, Bonnie Horwood converting after Maisy Barker’s cross had been handled.

Natasha Thomas struck the post with a header in the 73rd minute, then two minutes later Tractor Girls manager Joe Sheehan talked his way into the referee’s book.

The scoreline remained level at full-time, so the game went into an additional half an hour and four minutes in Pompey retook the lead, Nicole Barrett finding the net from distance.

Town were unable to find another equaliser in the remaining minutes of extra-time and so went out of the competition on a thoroughly miserable cup weekend for the club as a whole.

The Blues face the same opposition at the AGL Arena in the league next Sunday afternoon.

Town: Soper, Mitchell, Boswell (c) (Boughton 116), Williams, Barker (Doe 61), Robertson, Horwood (Bryant 76), Hughes, Bowyer (Peskett 61), O’Brien, Thomas. Unused: Hartley.





Photo: Ross Halls