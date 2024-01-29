Town Edge Closer to Al-Hamadi Signing

Monday, 29th Jan 2024 11:31 Town are edging closer to the signing of AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi. According to the EADT, a fee in excess of £1 million plus further add-ons has now been agreed between the clubs. TWTD understands the 21-year-old’s former club Wycombe Wanderers is entitled to 25 per cent of the fee. Al-Hamadi is currently at the Asian Cup with Iraq, who take on Jordan in the round of 16 this morning. Town are understood to have carried out a medical in Qatar, where the competition is being played, over the weekend. As reported on Saturday, a number of other clubs showed interest in Al-Hamadi after news of Town’s interest emerged at the end of last week, but we understand none matched the Blues’ offer with the player in any case very keen on the Town move. The 6ft 2in tall striker joined the Dons on a free transfer from the Chairboys in January last year. Al-Hamadi was born in Iraq but moved to Liverpool in 2003 as a one-year-old during the Iraq War. Having been a youth player with Tranmere and Swansea, the 6ft 2in tall frontman joined Wycombe Wanderers in 2021 following a trial but made his first senior appearances during a loan spell in the National League with Bromley. Having been a regular for the Chairboys in League One throughout 2021/22 and in the first half of the following season, Al-Hamadi, who has been capped 12 times by Iraq, scoring three goals, moved on to Wimbledon in League Two on a free transfer in January 2023. Since then, he has scored 27 goals in 40 starts and eight sub appearances for the Wombles, including 17 this season. Town are continuing to pursue Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher with a deal looking more likely than it did a few days ago. As reported over the weekend, Rovers are showing interest in Swansea's Jerry Yates and that move could allow Gallagher to join the Blues should the clubs agree a fee.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



missingsuffolk added 11:40 - Jan 29

Good stuff. Glad to hear this deal is almost there, with medicals done etc. 2

SamWhiteUK added 11:42 - Jan 29

Excited if this gets over the line. Sounds like he has exactly the qualities we need, and the fact that he's only 21, he'll come in raw with a point to prove and should be a perfect fit for the McKenna way of improving players. I think £1m+ could be a steal in a market when strikers seem to be extremely hard to come by. We definitely won't have been the only club looking at him. 3

LesTibbetsbrokenleg added 11:42 - Jan 29

He doesn't appear to be in the starting line up or on the bench for Iraq v Jordan match today. 0

itfckenty added 11:47 - Jan 29

when a player has other potential offers on the table and chooses us, that bodes very well for me. it shows he wants to come to our club and wear that badge with pride. good start. fingers crossed we get this one done and then get another in ASAP. would be nice to have a player in and ready to rock for Saturday. 1

Len_Brennan added 11:49 - Jan 29

We need a 'presence' up front for the type of game KMcK has up playing, a focal point to win the ball deep into the opposition half, make it stick, & then either turn on goal or link up with the 3 forwards just behind. Being a good confident finisher is the icing on the cake. Hopefully Ali can be all that, although a tough ask for him to step up 2 divisions into a promotion race straight away.

A further benefit of this signing is his age, as he won't impact on the squad number limit.

Good luck to him. 1

Help added 11:52 - Jan 29

Oh happy days 1

Cavendish_Blue added 11:56 - Jan 29

One things for sure after Saturday, we need a finisher!!!! 1

Karlosfandangal added 11:56 - Jan 29

Fingers crossed he has the impact David Johnson had on his arrival at Town 2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 12:00 - Jan 29

Two more days.

0

