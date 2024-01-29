Town Edge Closer to Al-Hamadi Signing
Monday, 29th Jan 2024 11:31
Town are edging closer to the signing of AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi.
According to the EADT, a fee in excess of £1 million plus further add-ons has now been agreed between the clubs.
TWTD understands the 21-year-old’s former club Wycombe Wanderers is entitled to 25 per cent of the fee.
Al-Hamadi is currently at the Asian Cup with Iraq, who take on Jordan in the round of 16 this morning. Town are understood to have carried out a medical in Qatar, where the competition is being played, over the weekend.
As reported on Saturday, a number of other clubs showed interest in Al-Hamadi after news of Town’s interest emerged at the end of last week, but we understand none matched the Blues’ offer with the player in any case very keen on the Town move.
The 6ft 2in tall striker joined the Dons on a free transfer from the Chairboys in January last year.
Al-Hamadi was born in Iraq but moved to Liverpool in 2003 as a one-year-old during the Iraq War.
Having been a youth player with Tranmere and Swansea, the 6ft 2in tall frontman joined Wycombe Wanderers in 2021 following a trial but made his first senior appearances during a loan spell in the National League with Bromley.
Having been a regular for the Chairboys in League One throughout 2021/22 and in the first half of the following season, Al-Hamadi, who has been capped 12 times by Iraq, scoring three goals, moved on to Wimbledon in League Two on a free transfer in January 2023.
Since then, he has scored 27 goals in 40 starts and eight sub appearances for the Wombles, including 17 this season.
Town are continuing to pursue Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher with a deal looking more likely than it did a few days ago. As reported over the weekend, Rovers are showing interest in Swansea's Jerry Yates and that move could allow Gallagher to join the Blues should the clubs agree a fee.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
