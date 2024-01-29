Town Confirm Al-Hamadi Signing

Monday, 29th Jan 2024 14:46 Town have completed the signing of striker Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon for an undisclosed fee understood to be just over £1 million plus further add-ons, the 21-year-old penning a deal which runs to the summer of 2028. Al-Hamadi, who has been handed the number 16 shirt, will join up with the squad later this week having been away with Iraq at the Asian Cup but with his side eliminated following a 3-2 defeat to Jordan earlier today. “Ipswich is a club on an upward trajectory, with a manager who is known for developing players, so at this point in my career I feel like I am ready to make the step up and this feels like the perfect fit for me,” he told TownTV. “Everyone I have spoken to has given the club unbelievable reviews so I’m just excited to get to work when I get back. “Whenever I’ve watched Ipswich it’s attractive football with high intensity and energy, which fits my characteristics well, so I’d say I’m a good fit. “I am hungry to score goals and understand it’s a step up to the Championship where players are better and sharper, but I’m confident in my ability, I am hungry to learn and am looking forward to joining up with the squad.” Manager Kieran McKenna added: “Ali is a very exciting young striker who we feel has great attributes and a lot of room to continue to develop. “He’s had a really good first 12 months of regular senior football and has had a significant impact at AFC Wimbledon. He fits our recruitment profile of being a young, hungry, athletic and technical player who we feel can have an impact in the squad straight away, but also has room to grow and develop for the future.” As reported on Saturday, a number of other clubs showed interest in Al-Hamadi after news of Town’s approach emerged at the end of last week, but we understand none matched the Blues’ offer with the player in any case very keen on the switch to Portman Road. The striker joined the Dons on a free transfer from Wycombe Wanderers in January last year with the Chairboys understood to be due 25 per cent of the fee from the move to Town. Al-Hamadi was born in Iraq but moved to Liverpool in 2003 as a one-year-old during the Iraq War. Having been a youth player with Tranmere and Swansea, the 6ft 2in tall frontman joined Wycombe in 2021 following a trial but made his first senior appearances during a loan spell in the National League with Bromley. Having been a regular for the Chairboys in League One throughout 2021/22 and in the first half of the following season, Al-Hamadi, who has been capped 12 times by Iraq, scoring three goals, moved on to Wimbledon in League Two on a free transfer in January 2023. He scored 27 goals in 40 starts and eight sub appearances for the Wombles, including 17 this season. Town are continuing to pursue Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher with a deal looking more likely than it did a few days ago. As reported over the weekend, Rovers are showing interest in Swansea's Jerry Yates and that move could allow Gallagher to join the Blues should the clubs agree a fee.

Photo: ITFC



leagueonescum added 14:47 - Jan 29

This is the one I wanted! Hope he's quicker than you guys were in getting the story up :) 1

leagueonescum added 14:51 - Jan 29

27 goals in 40!? We'll have some of that. He's 6ft 2 so hopefully can be a little and large up front playing off Chappers. Exciting times and hopefully just in time. We're still up there and it's still on! COYB. 3

itfckenty added 14:52 - Jan 29

LETS GO. I know lots of people aren't sure. but I'm am certain his going to be a hit here. might take him a few games to really blend, but he will fit in well. COYB 3

Frosty_ITFC added 14:56 - Jan 29

Happy Days! Welcome to Town Ali! COYBS 0

delias_cheesy_flaps added 14:56 - Jan 29

A great bit of business, watched him a few times and was impressed, has all the attributes to make the step up in class. 1

ArnieM added 14:56 - Jan 29

Brilliant signing and what I like us , he still chose us even when other clubs tried to hijack the deal.



PNE appearance too soon do we think? 1

Jugsy added 14:57 - Jan 29

A lot more exciting than Sam Gallagher, but in McKenna we trust regardless in our views of signings.



This is a great sign of intent for by club - long term plans and buying potential. Welcome, Ali. Hope your in shape to make some sort of appearance against Preston. 1

leagueonescum added 14:57 - Jan 29

Looking at the pics, we must have sent his shirts to his hotel room in Bangladesh. Actually, we're such a MASSIVE club he probably just nipped to the local sports shop. 0

BobbyBell added 14:59 - Jan 29

Look at how many Chappers scored last season and then add this guy's tally. I'm more than happy with this as he is a young player eager to learn and we have a great coaching set up. 0

therein61 added 15:01 - Jan 29

Welcome young man lets hope you are a another great addition to the squad 0

