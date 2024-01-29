Fan Fall "Not a Police Matter"

Monday, 29th Jan 2024 20:41 Suffolk Constabulary says it is aware of the incident in which a Maidstone fan fell from the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand during the National League South side's 2-1 FA Cup victory over the Blues at Portman Road, but that it is not a police matter, although it will be discussed at the next Safety Advisory Meeting. The Maidstone supporter, named as 59-year-old John Ryan, was shown on social media rolling down the roof of the executive boxes and onto the fans below as he celebrated Lamar Reynolds’s opening goal for the Stones. A Suffolk Constabulary statement reads: “Suffolk Police is aware of the incident, which is being investigated internally by Ipswich Town FC and the man was ejected from the stadium by the club. “The constabulary works closely with the club and whilst this incident is not a police matter, it will be discussed at the next Safety Advisory Group meeting.” Ryan, who was two rows from the front of the upper tier, outlined his version of events. “We’d just scored and we were celebrating and, next thing I know, I fell over the front because there’s nothing to hold on to. I rolled down and landed on the people below,” he told the Kent Messenger. “People run forward, like they do when you score, and I think I might have got a shove from behind and I fell over.

“The barrier at the front isn’t that high and when I got pushed, I was over it and there was nothing to hold on to. “I couldn’t stop myself. It was an unpleasant landing, a mixture of people and seats. Nobody was hurt but obviously they were all complaining – they weren’t happy. “They all got up and started shouting at me and then the stewards came and took me away. I got checked by the medical people and that was it.” Limbs from the Maidstone fans today 😂 #itfc #mufc #FACup pic.twitter.com/MKr8aVz5YV — toby rose (@tobyrosee) January 27, 2024 If you hadn’t seen it already then you need to…



Maidstone fan takes a tumble after one of their goals today…



Lets hope no one got to injured…



Always thought it was a strange stand at Ipswich and surprised this has never happened before… pic.twitter.com/AkhhFPOXI3 — Ultras Design (@bgdultrasdesign) January 27, 2024 Ryan was ejected but had praise for Town stewards: “It wasn’t the stewards’ decision to throw me out. They were fantastic. One of them even got my hat back for me. “They were on the phone to people – there was quite a big deal made of it. I was gutted not to be able to watch the rest of the game but what can you do? “I stood outside. I could hear the crowd and everything and I listened to the rest of the game on the radio. At least we got through to the next round.” Meanwhile, less impressed with her day was Town fan Jo Peters, on whom Ryan landed. “I feel like I've been hit by a bus - all down my right hand side and upper body and my neck are so sore,” the 51-year-old told the BBC. “There was a little boy two seats from my left and if that man had landed on him... it keeps going over in my mind and I feel quite angry. It's the shock of it. It shouldn't have happened.” Peters said she was disappointed that she had been told “it was an accident, accidents happen” by someone from Town following the incident. “I feel really let down by the club,” she added. Town released a statement following the match: “The club is aware of an incident involving a Maidstone United supporter in the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road during today's Emirates FA Cup fourth-round fixture. The club is investigating the issue thoroughly.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TresBonne added 20:44 - Jan 29

Sorry, the bloke who did it is 59 years old? Fifty nine. A) should know a lot better, christ. and B), I'm late 20's and I think if I did that, my back would be gone for about a month 0

RegencyBlue added 21:04 - Jan 29

The stand has been like that for 50+ years with no problem until this moron decided to throw himself over the wall.

If I end up with a perspex screen or some other monstrosity in front of me now because an idiot old enough to know better couldn’t control himself I will not be happy!

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments