Former Blue Norris Overwhelmed By Fans' Support



Fans have rallied round former Blues midfielder David Norris after he claimed his parents had “disappeared with my savings”, forcing him to sell memorabilia from his career. Norris, who was with Town between 2008 and 2011, put the 2003/04 Second Division (now League One) champions medal he won with Plymouth Argyle up for sale on social media, leading fans to query why he was doing so, other items from his career, including Blues shirts having already been sold off. In response, the 42-year-old revealed his situation: “My parents have disappeared with my savings so going through solicitors/court to try and get some back but it’s obviously expensive. Ideally if I could get rid with a buy back option that would be great.” PIlgrims fans reacted by setting up a Just Giving page to ensure the one-time Home Park hero kept his medal with fans of his other clubs, including the Blues, Portsmouth and Leeds, also contributing. The total current stands at £4,378. Jon Walters, who played alongside Norris at Town, put a shirt signed by Pele up for auction in order to add to the funds raised. Plymouth Argyle fans / football fans/collectors ….



League One Championship Medal from Plymouth Argyle winning the league and promotion to the Championship in the 2003/04 season ⚽️



DM Offers (currently £500) pic.twitter.com/2KB51M9WPN — David Norris (@DMNorris19) January 28, 2024 Norris was evidently moved by the generosity: ”I don’t know where to start. I was just trying to raise some money to help with solicitors/court costs but overwhelmed beyond belief for everyone’s support. “Thank you for allowing me to keep the medal, I can’t believe the response. Once it’s over I will pay back or donate back.” I won this signed @Pele shirt at a charity auction a number of years ago.



Let’s get it a new home…



TO WIN - All you have to do is RETWEET but PLEASE READ the caption as I want to use this to help a former team mate and a diamond of a guy. @DMNorris19 is selling his @Argyle… pic.twitter.com/KZfS1vgKrh — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) January 29, 2024

earlsgreenblue added 14:00 - Jan 30

Walking in a Walters wonder land……….top blokes both of em! 0

JewellintheTown added 14:30 - Jan 30

What happened here that his parents ran off with all his savings?! What kind of nasty parents do that?!

So sad and gutted he feels he has to do this as a consequence, and he has to pay a load out to fight for his own money back!

We support you Chuck. Donated.

0

