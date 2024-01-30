Town Linked With Former German U21 International

Tuesday, 30th Jan 2024 14:26 Town are reported to be among a number of clubs to have made an enquiry regarding Eintracht Frankfurt striker Jessic Ngankam. Former German U21 international Ngankam, 23, joined Die Adler in the summer but is yet to find the net for the Bundesliga side, leading to speculation that he could move out on loan before Thursday’s deadline. According to German website Fussball.news Town, Luton and Belgian side Royal Antwerp have made enquiries, while Italian side Hellas Verona and FSV Mainz 05 have also been linked. Berlin-born Ngankam started his career with local club Hertha, before joining Greuther Fürth on loan, then returning to Hertha, then moving to Eintract Frankfurt on a deal which runs to 2028. However, his spell has started less than impressively, the striker having failed to net in three starts and 16 sub appearances so far this season. Town, who yesterday completed the signing of AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi, are still on the lookout for another striker ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on Thursday. Sam Gallagher, who scored for Blackburn in last night’s 4-1 FA Cup victory over Wrexham, remains a target with Rovers reportedly having made a bid for Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire, who has also been interesting Sheffield Wednesday. The Lancastrians have been reluctant to sell Gallagher to the Blues due to their lack of alternative options.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Reality_2021 added 14:36 - Jan 30

Never heard of him to be fair. Looks like the Gallagher deal may be a little harder with the large Championship fee Wharton transfer. Hey may not be so desperate to sell.



We will have to wait and see.



Could be quite a bit of pressure on 2 young strikers mid way through the season. 1

itfckenty added 14:40 - Jan 30

if I was a betting man, I would go as far to say this will be a 3rd striker.

we had 4 in the first half of the season (including Jacko) so with Hirst out, it could be 3 in.



3 very different options and this guy mostly used for cover. IF we get Gallagher in. 0

Gforce added 14:47 - Jan 30

Looks like we're starting to get a bit desperate. 3

joyousblue added 14:53 - Jan 30

Itfckenty if he was a fourth choice striker , that would not go down well with his parent club , it must be a fabrigated story he hardly ever scores 0

Help added 14:54 - Jan 30

So Phil has posted a story which appears to have no legs. But he only posts if there is a smidgen in it??. Does not seem to be what we are after to me. 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:54 - Jan 30

33 hours 5 minutes left 0

Barty added 14:56 - Jan 30

Never heard of him but just looked at his career stats. 11 goals in 66 appearances. Hardly prolific but who knows !! 0

itfckenty added 15:01 - Jan 30

100% True Joyousblue - but if he isn't doing what is required at the club and there's an option to buy in there somewhere, they may take a punt at getting rid of him. but like you say, so many rumours flying about in which most are fabricated. 0

missingsuffolk added 15:03 - Jan 30

I wonder what the thinking is behind loaning a seemingly out-of-form striker. To help Gallagher negotiation perhaps? 0

PortmanTerrorist added 15:04 - Jan 30

Fascinated by this. Not played even 1 season's worth of minutes in his 5 year pro career to date, never left Germany, but we have eyes on him?! Either amazing scouting, a complete punt (almost free-hit salary/fee wise presumably), or pure desperation. Am backing the Club and hoping for the former but can completely understand others feeling the opposite.



Time will tell if/when it happens but our recruitment under Ashton will come under scrutiny after this window regardless, as he has suggested we had plans/targets since the summer but clearly we were scrambling from the get-go....and it is not like we needed Hirst to get injured to know we needed a striker....in July!



For me, Ashton has been almost perfect since he arrived at the Club but recruitment was an issue when he was at Bristol and a review of approach needs to happen so that we do not fail to maximise a 3rd window in succession in the summer coming, as our progress will surely start to flounder at that point.....if we can then also keep hold of McKenna! 1

missingsuffolk added 15:04 - Jan 30

(Gallagher - or other) 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 15:16 - Jan 30

Desperate someone said?? I mean I’ve never heard of him but people

Moan we don’t look abroad then when we do moan it’s desperate. This guy has a goal and an assist this season in the champions league which is a cut above our current level so can it be that desperate?? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments