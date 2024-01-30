Town Linked With Former German U21 International
Tuesday, 30th Jan 2024 14:26
Town are reported to be among a number of clubs to have made an enquiry regarding Eintracht Frankfurt striker Jessic Ngankam.
Former German U21 international Ngankam, 23, joined Die Adler in the summer but is yet to find the net for the Bundesliga side, leading to speculation that he could move out on loan before Thursday’s deadline.
According to German website Fussball.news Town, Luton and Belgian side Royal Antwerp have made enquiries, while Italian side Hellas Verona and FSV Mainz 05 have also been linked.
Berlin-born Ngankam started his career with local club Hertha, before joining Greuther Fürth on loan, then returning to Hertha, then moving to Eintract Frankfurt on a deal which runs to 2028.
However, his spell has started less than impressively, the striker having failed to net in three starts and 16 sub appearances so far this season.
Town, who yesterday completed the signing of AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi, are still on the lookout for another striker ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on Thursday.
Sam Gallagher, who scored for Blackburn in last night’s 4-1 FA Cup victory over Wrexham, remains a target with Rovers reportedly having made a bid for Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire, who has also been interesting Sheffield Wednesday.
The Lancastrians have been reluctant to sell Gallagher to the Blues due to their lack of alternative options.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
