Bradshaw Ends Woking Loan

Wednesday, 31st Jan 2024 14:10

Blues youngster Zak Bradshaw has left loan club Woking to return to Town.

Bradshaw joined the Cards in August and netted his only goal for the National League club on his debut in a 3-1 win at Gateshead.

The 20-year-old, who has been playing in central midfield rather than his primary position of centre-half, went on to make another 15 starts and three sub appearances, but hasn’t featured since the start of the month.

Bradshaw, who has previously spent time on loan with Chelmsford, Bromley and Braintree, signed a one-year contract with Town in the summer with the club having an option for a further season.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues but featured for the senior side in pre-season.





Photo: Matchday Images