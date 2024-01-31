TWTD Readers' Donations Pay For Battery For Suffolk Punch Trust

Wednesday, 31st Jan 2024 17:09 TWTD’s Pint for the Punch campaign raised £2,300 for the Suffolk Punch Trust’s Green Punch Project, covering the cost of a battery which has now been installed at its Hollesley Bay Visitors’ Centre, but more funds are still required as it aims to achieve net-zero status. The aim of the Green Punch Project is to invest in renewable, safe, clean and green energy through the on-site installation of resilient solar thermal and wind power plant for electricity production. TWTD’s readers’ generous contribution forms part of an amazing total of £28,500 which has been donated and invested in 48 now-fully operational large solar panels, a hybrid inverter and four storage batteries. This investment alone has seen the Trust achieving a near 50 per cent saving in their monthly energy costs. However, the Trust still has a long way to go to achieve net-zero status on their future energy needs and the Independent Green Punch Fundraising Group, headed by Barry Bloomfield, remains determined to succeed in supporting the Trust towards its ultimate aim of saving the Suffolk Punch and protect the breed for future generations. Bloomfield, pictured above with TWTD’s Phil Ham, said: “Many thanks to TWTD readers for so generously contributing towards the battery and any further funds you are able to add to the £2,300 already raised. “With your help we can work to keep our rare breed and a Suffolk and Ipswich Town icon alive. All funds will go directly to our Green Punch Challenge.” Donations can be made via a Just Giving account, while corporate donors can make contact by email to either Barry or Dr Berwyn Clarke via sptfunding@gmail.com.

Photos: Suffolk Punch Trust



