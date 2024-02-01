Striker Remains Priority For Town on Deadline Day

Thursday, 1st Feb 2024 10:11 Adding a striker to the squad remains the priority for Town ahead of the closure of the January transfer window at 11pm this evening. The Blues have already added Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon this week but are still in the market for a more experienced number nine. Town remain in the hunt for ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore, who reportedly will become available for loan should AFC Bournemouth sign Turkish frontman Enes Űnal from Getafe. According to BBC reporter Kris Temple, that would see Moore join the Blues, however, as we understand it that’s more of a could at this stage with other Championship clubs, including Sunderland and another of the Wales international’s former clubs Cardiff City, also having shown interest. Town have a number of other irons in the fire ahead of this evening’s deadline but with Moore appearing the most likely signing as it stands. The 31-year-old Wales international travelled with AFC Bournemouth for tonight’s game against West Ham United, placing him handily for the trip to Portman Road for a medical should that switch go through. One player who definitely won’t be signing for the Blues is Eintracht Frankfurt striker Jessic Ngankam, who was linked earlier in the week. The former German U21 international has moved to FSV Mainz 05 on loan. As previously reported, Blackburn Rovers are unwilling to sell Sam Gallagher, the subject of repeated Town offers, the Lancastrians initially having appeared receptive to a move before a volte-face, apparently due to concerns that leaving themselves short up front could see them dragged into the relegation fray. Elsewhere, it’s now looking unlikely that either Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson or former Middlesbrough left-back Marc Bola will join the Blues. Town made an approach to the Owls regarding 33-year-old Johnson, while Turkish reports revealed Blues interest in Bola, 26. There is as yet no confirmation on whether on-loan Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams will stay at the club for the second half of the season. Williams, 23, has been back at Old Trafford for assessment for the last couple of weeks but is still officially on loan with the Blues. Manager Kieran McKenna said last Friday that Cameron Humphreys, who we understand has been interesting numerous League One clubs, and Elkan Baggott, who is back from representing Indonesia at the AFC Asian Cup, could go out on loan before this evening’s deadline. It’s not impossible other players on the fringes of the first-team could move on with the Blues’ EFL squad already standing at the maximum of 24. Dominic Ball may be one Town are willing to allow to depart having signed Lewis Travis on loan from Blackburn to play the former QPR man’s primary central midfield role earlier in the window. Alternatively, the Blues could deregister Sone Aluko, who hasn’t featured in the league this season or an injured player if it was felt they would play little or no part this season.

Photo: Action Images



Europablue added 10:17 - Feb 1

If we bring in Keiffer and we get good news on Brandon Williams, then that will set us up very well for the remainder of the season. We have a lot of reasons to be positive! 0

Marcus added 10:18 - Feb 1

Mention enough names and one might be correct. I think best to hibernate and check news tomorrow ;) 0

