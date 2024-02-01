Moore to Join Town On Loan If Cherries Confirm Getafe Striker Signing
Thursday, 1st Feb 2024 12:23
Town and AFC Bournemouth have agreed a loan deal for striker Kieffer Moore with the move to be confirmed if the Cherries confirm the addition of Getafe's Enes Űnal on loan.
Another striker has been the priority for the Blues on deadline day having already added Ali Al-Hamadi earlier in the week.
Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam was first to report that the deal is done, which TWTD understands is the case, once the Dorset club confirm the signing of Űnal. A medical is currently ongoing in Madrid. The deal is understood to include bonuses should Town win promotion.
The Blues appear to have fought off opposition from a number of other Championship clubs, including Sunderland and another of his former clubs Cardiff, to land the 31-year-old.
Moore was previously at Town from a year from January 2017 but made only 11 sub appearances without scoring.
Capped 39 times by Wales, scoring 12 times, Moore had been recruited from then-National League Forest Green Rovers for £25,000 having been on loan at Torquay, also a fifth tier side, prior to his move.
The 6ft 5in tall striker’s career really took off during a loan spell with Rotherham, then in League One, in the first half of 2017/18 - having impressed as a sub for Town against the Millers the previous season - and in the January moved on to Barnsley, also in League One, for £750,000.
Spells in the Championship with Wigan and Cardiff followed, as well as senior Wales caps, before Moore moved on to AFC Bournemouth for a fee which could ultimately rise to £5 million in January 2022 and helped the Cherries to promotion to the Premier League.
However, his opportunities have been limited over the last two seasons, the Torquay-born striker has made only 15 starts and 29 sub appearances for the Dorset side in total, scoring 10 goals, and it was always expected he would move on to a Championship side during this window.
