Bournemouth Target Passes Medical

Thursday, 1st Feb 2024 14:09 Getafe striker Enes Űnal is reported to have completed his medical at AFC Bournemouth, a move which is set to facilitate Kieffer Moore’s loan return to the Blues. According to Sky Sports News, Űnal underwent his medical in Madrid and has passed. Town and the Cherries are understood to have come to an agreement regarding the terms of Moore’s loan, a deal which includes bonuses should the Blues win promotion to the Premier League, on the proviso that Űnal completes his loan switch to the Dorset club. Securing another striker has been Town’s main focus on deadline day having secured Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon earlier in the week. Moore, 31, was previously at Town from a year from January 2017 but made only 11 sub appearances without scoring. Capped 39 times by Wales, scoring 12 times, Moore had been recruited from then-National League Forest Green Rovers for £25,000 having been on loan at Torquay, also a fifth tier side, prior to his move. The 6ft 5in tall striker’s career really took off during a loan spell with Rotherham, then in League One, in the first half of 2017/18 - having impressed as a sub for Town against the Millers the previous season - and in the January moved on to Barnsley, also in League One, for £750,000. Spells in the Championship with Wigan and Cardiff followed, as well as senior Wales caps, before Moore moved on to AFC Bournemouth for a fee which could ultimately rise to £5 million in January 2022 and helped the Cherries to promotion to the Premier League. However, his opportunities have been limited over the last two seasons and the Torquay-born striker has made only 15 starts and 29 sub appearances for the Cherries in total, scoring 10 goals, and it was always expected he would move on to a Championship side during this window. Meanwhile, it's understood reports linking Town with a move for Newcastle full-back Paul Dummett are wide of the mark. Elsewhere, former Blues loan striker and Town supporter Macauley Bonne, 28, has joined Cambridge United on loan from Gillingham.

Europablue added 14:10 - Feb 1

Europablue added 14:11 - Feb 1

What is the priority for the rest of the day? Is there any prospect of any more incomings and outgoings? 1

cooper4england added 14:12 - Feb 1

This is just enough to get us over the line. Will suit our style of play well and bloody awkward in the box.



ArnieM added 14:14 - Feb 1

Weyheeeeey …back of the net Town …. Woooaaah !! 1

Kevin_Herts added 14:18 - Feb 1

https://sportwitness.co.uk/president-appears-pour-cold-water-bournemouth-deadlin

SWBlue22 added 14:27 - Feb 1

I think this could be the Most important signing since the legend Marcus Stewart. -1

dawoolah added 14:29 - Feb 1

Really hope this happens. Will fit the George Hirst role well and I’m sure he feels there’s unfinished business here with him not having been given a real chance after we signed him from Non-League.

Looks like Sunderland are sniffing around too 3

Freddies_Ears added 14:30 - Feb 1

Potentially a game changing signing. With Moore, Broadhead & Burns, we are very Welsh in attack!!! 1

dirtydingusmagee added 14:34 - Feb 1

i'll be happy if we get him in . We didnt see the best of him when first with us. Different set up now think he will fit in nicely . 2

dubblue added 14:40 - Feb 1

The Welsh combo looks to have a lot of potential.



Is that it for this loan window then? Not too bad I guess. 2

SpiritOfJohn added 14:44 - Feb 1

This is the Year of the Dragon, which bodes well for our Welsh attack. 3

SickParrot added 14:49 - Feb 1

He ticks a lot of boxes. He's tall and good with his head, can hold the ball up, has played at this level and above, and has a decent scoring record. I can't remember what his work rate off the ball is like though and, as he hasn't played much lately, he may not be at his best right away. Nevertheless a very good signing. Should be good competition between him and Al Hamadi to see who starts games. 0

YobRotcart added 14:52 - Feb 1

OK. Now for the surprise signing(s). The Ashton of the radar specials - rabbits out of the hat. COYB! 1

CaseyJones added 14:55 - Feb 1

Think he will need to work his socks off to make this mutually beneficial I reckon . Good hold up man and strong in the box if he puts the shift in off the ball .



What happened to Connor Wickhams career ? Says he is free agent online . Would he be worth getting in as cover . Was always a promising talent when was with us . 0

