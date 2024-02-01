Bournemouth Target Passes Medical
Thursday, 1st Feb 2024 14:09
Getafe striker Enes Űnal is reported to have completed his medical at AFC Bournemouth, a move which is set to facilitate Kieffer Moore’s loan return to the Blues.
According to Sky Sports News, Űnal underwent his medical in Madrid and has passed.
Town and the Cherries are understood to have come to an agreement regarding the terms of Moore’s loan, a deal which includes bonuses should the Blues win promotion to the Premier League, on the proviso that Űnal completes his loan switch to the Dorset club.
Securing another striker has been Town’s main focus on deadline day having secured Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon earlier in the week.
Moore, 31, was previously at Town from a year from January 2017 but made only 11 sub appearances without scoring.
Capped 39 times by Wales, scoring 12 times, Moore had been recruited from then-National League Forest Green Rovers for £25,000 having been on loan at Torquay, also a fifth tier side, prior to his move.
The 6ft 5in tall striker’s career really took off during a loan spell with Rotherham, then in League One, in the first half of 2017/18 - having impressed as a sub for Town against the Millers the previous season - and in the January moved on to Barnsley, also in League One, for £750,000.
Spells in the Championship with Wigan and Cardiff followed, as well as senior Wales caps, before Moore moved on to AFC Bournemouth for a fee which could ultimately rise to £5 million in January 2022 and helped the Cherries to promotion to the Premier League.
However, his opportunities have been limited over the last two seasons and the Torquay-born striker has made only 15 starts and 29 sub appearances for the Cherries in total, scoring 10 goals, and it was always expected he would move on to a Championship side during this window.
Meanwhile, it's understood reports linking Town with a move for Newcastle full-back Paul Dummett are wide of the mark.
Elsewhere, former Blues loan striker and Town supporter Macauley Bonne, 28, has joined Cambridge United on loan from Gillingham.
