Baggott Set For Bristol Rovers Loan
Thursday, 1st Feb 2024 16:50
Town centre-half Elkan Baggott is expected to join League One Bristol Rovers on loan before this evening’s 11pm deadline.
Baggott has just returned from the Asian Cup where he helped Indonesia to reach the round of 16.
Manager Kieran McKenna said on Friday that there would be discussions with the 21-year-old regarding a loan move.
“Elkan was an important member of the squad before he went away and there’ll be discussions, and there are discussions ongoing, with him that need to come to a decision by next week on whether he remains with us for the second half of the season or goes on loan,” he said.
Baggott has previously had spells on loan with Gillingham in League Two and Cheltenham in League One.
Meanwhile, Kieffer Moore's loan return to the Blues is still to be confirmed with Town waiting on AFC Bournemouth to complete their loan signing of Getafe striker Enes Űnal before they can confirm the Moore deal.
However, Welsh reports claim Cardiff City still haven't given up hope of bringing Moore back to Wales.
There could be one or two other outgoings before the window closes, loans of fringe or young players, but with nothing currently done.
Photo: Matchday Images
