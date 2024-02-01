Baggott Set For Bristol Rovers Loan

Thursday, 1st Feb 2024 16:50 Town centre-half Elkan Baggott is expected to join League One Bristol Rovers on loan before this evening’s 11pm deadline. Baggott has just returned from the Asian Cup where he helped Indonesia to reach the round of 16. Manager Kieran McKenna said on Friday that there would be discussions with the 21-year-old regarding a loan move. “Elkan was an important member of the squad before he went away and there’ll be discussions, and there are discussions ongoing, with him that need to come to a decision by next week on whether he remains with us for the second half of the season or goes on loan,” he said. Baggott has previously had spells on loan with Gillingham in League Two and Cheltenham in League One. Meanwhile, Kieffer Moore's loan return to the Blues is still to be confirmed with Town waiting on AFC Bournemouth to complete their loan signing of Getafe striker Enes Űnal before they can confirm the Moore deal. However, Welsh reports claim Cardiff City still haven't given up hope of bringing Moore back to Wales. There could be one or two other outgoings before the window closes, loans of fringe or young players, but with nothing currently done.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 16:54 - Feb 1

Im a little disappointed by this, I'd hoped EB would have moved up the pecking order and would be more involved with the first team 1

Gforce added 16:57 - Feb 1

Good move for Baggott, will gain valuable experience.

Will definitely be our first choice centre back,within the next couple of years. 1

Europablue added 16:58 - Feb 1

Bazza8564 Hopefully, the loan will move him up the pecking order, but realistically moving up to the Prem would set all of our young players back and maybe mean they have to move on. 0

reaper added 17:00 - Feb 1

Makes sense for Baggott, Edmundson has filled in fantastically so when the others return from their duties there is some good competition in that area. Makes sense for Baggott to get game time elsewhere for now. 1

Steelmonkey added 17:12 - Feb 1

Good move for Elkan gives him invaluable experience if he gets the playing time, can see him being involved with our first team at some point. 0

Suffolkboy added 17:13 - Feb 1

Ideal for EB , who increasingly looks the part, to extend his experience and grow into a really mature footballer and physical presence ,being hopefully now tested week in week out !

Go for it young man , enjoy!

COYB 2

joyousblue added 17:27 - Feb 1

Great move , it must be a nightmare this january window , any other time of season we may have got gallagher but in hindsight clubs are fighting for promotion relegation if we get moore over the line job well done , i guess williams is coming bsck as we are not pursuing a defender , but unless your involved its madness to knock our attempts , but crazymoney asked , but thankfully not given 1

baxterbasics added 17:31 - Feb 1

good for him to get some game time. Also might mean Ipswich content on YouTube isn't so flooded with Indonesian comments :-D 0

