Baggott's Bristol Rovers Loan Confirmed

Thursday, 1st Feb 2024 18:43 Town have confirmed Elkan Baggott’s loan move to League One Bristol Rovers. Baggott has just returned from the Asian Cup where he helped Indonesia to reach the round of 16. The 21-year-old says the move suits him having spoken to Rovers boss Matt Taylor. “I've had a few chats with the manager,” he told the Pirates website. “The way that the team plays here, the environment, it's something that I think really suits me. “The set-up is really good, so I think it gives me the best chance of performing at the highest level I can.” Manager Kieran McKenna said last Friday that there would be discussions with the 21-year-old regarding a loan move. “Elkan was an important member of the squad before he went away and there’ll be discussions, and there are discussions ongoing, with him that need to come to a decision by next week on whether he remains with us for the second half of the season or goes on loan,” he said. Baggott has previously had spells on loan with King's Lynn in the National League, Gillingham in League Two and Cheltenham in League One. Meanwhile, Cardiff City are reported to have agreed terms with AFC Bournemouth for Kieffer Moore, however, it’s still expected that the Wales international will join the Blues before this evening’s 11pm deadline.

Photo: Matchday Images



dirtydingusmagee added 19:32 - Feb 1

Good luck Elkan ,hang in there, your time will come . 0

