Town Confirm Moore Loan Signing

Thursday, 1st Feb 2024 19:28 Town have confirmed the loan re-signing of striker Kieffer Moore. A second striker has been the Blues’ priority on transfer deadline day with Moore to add to Ali Al-Hamadi, who was recruited from AFC Wimbledon earlier in the week. “It’s great to finally get it over the line because it’s been a long time coming during the window,” Moore told TownTV. “I remember my first spell here and I’ve gone away and worked very hard on myself during that time, so I’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get going. “I was really excited when I spoke to everyone here and now I just want to meet the group, get out on the pitch and contribute.” Manager Kieran McKenna adde: “We are delighted to have signed a striker with real pedigree at this level, as well as in the Premier League and at international level. “Kieffer will bring some different attributes to the squad and comes with experience and quality, while also showing a real hunger to join the club and help the group.” Town CEO Mark Ashton said: “We’re delighted to have completed a move for a player who was always our number one target. “It’s been a real team effort from a wide range of people at the football club, including Luke Werhun, Gary Probert and the recruitment team, while Kieran McKenna and his coaching staff have all played their parts. “We’re delighted to have got it across the line during a challenging window, with not a lot of movement across the leagues, and bring a current Premier League striker to the club.” Moore, whose signing is the last business of the Blues’ transfer window, was previously at Town from a year from January 2017 but made only 11 sub appearances without scoring. Capped 39 times by Wales, scoring 12 times, Moore had been recruited from then-National League Forest Green Rovers for £25,000 having been on loan at Torquay, also a fifth tier side, prior to his move. The 6ft 5in tall striker’s career really took off during a loan spell with Rotherham, then in League One, in the first half of 2017/18 - having impressed as a sub for Town against the Millers the previous season - and in the January moved on to Barnsley, also in League One, for £750,000. Spells in the Championship with Wigan and Cardiff followed, as well as senior Wales caps, before Moore moved on to AFC Bournemouth for a fee which could ultimately rise to £5 million in January 2022 and helped the Cherries to promotion to the Premier League. However, his opportunities have been limited over the last two seasons, the Torquay-born striker has made only 15 starts and 29 sub appearances for the Dorset side in total, scoring 10 goals, and it was always expected he would move on to a Championship side during this window. Moore is Town’s fourth signing of the window following on from the loan additions of Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis, and the permanent addition of Al-Hamadi.

MVBlue added 19:29 - Feb 1

Good! Lets go 5

BlueySwede added 19:30 - Feb 1

Welcome back! COYB! 7

itfckenty added 19:30 - Feb 1

BANG BANG up the town! Now let's do this. COYB 5

Blueballs83 added 19:30 - Feb 1

Boom!! 4

Europablue added 19:30 - Feb 1

It was squeaky bum time there for a minute, but all's well that ends well. The match on Saturday is very exciting now! 6

Saxonblue74 added 19:31 - Feb 1

Happy days. A couple at Deepdale to kick things off please Kieffer! 4

Asdaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa added 19:31 - Feb 1

Very happy with this. He improves our squad for sure. Any time for a full back? 5

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:31 - Feb 1

Boom boom in the room, welcome back fella 2

Len_Brennan added 19:32 - Feb 1

Yes 2

DeliasMashedPotato added 19:32 - Feb 1

Welcome back kieffer. was gutted we didnt keep you after we sent you out on a brilliant loan spell. The new owners would have kept you. Now fire us to promotion thank you. COYB 4

Lightningboy added 19:33 - Feb 1

Can hear Peters & Lee singing "Welcome home".....



Welcome back Kiefer. 2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:33 - Feb 1

And still 3 1/2 hours to go 0

Broadbent23 added 19:34 - Feb 1

Great news. Let's push towards promotion. 1

Saxonblue74 added 19:34 - Feb 1

....and no "that concludes our business" announcement? 0

blueboy1981 added 19:35 - Feb 1

Great Signing. Welcome Back Home Kieffer - always a Good Player, and should never have left ! 5

Jugsy added 19:36 - Feb 1

Should calm some of those complaining that we weren't targeting Premiership quality players... awesome to have Kieffer back in the group. 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 19:39 - Feb 1

Happy with this! Experience at this level, scored goals at this level and already knows how burns and Broadhead play from wales what’s not to love.

Hoping this will stop the negative ninny’s on here bashing Ashton for some promises they reckon he said about bringing in Messi or whoever they thought 4

eunos added 19:41 - Feb 1

Excellent news!! That's 4 great signings in this crucial window, I'm delighted and think all 4 will play an important role getting us up. COYB!! 4

dirtydingusmagee added 19:44 - Feb 1

Pleased about this, was not happy when he left, Well done all involved . 2

Barty added 19:45 - Feb 1

Fantastic news and welcome back Kieffer 0

BlueArrow added 19:46 - Feb 1

Welcome back to The Towen Kieffer older wiser and stronger hopefully 2

Billysherlockblue added 19:47 - Feb 1

Super work. Welcome big man! 0

brittaniaman added 19:48 - Feb 1

Great news especially with Broadhead and Burns as his Wales team mates !!! 3

Bert added 19:48 - Feb 1

Good. He never got a fair crack of the whip playing in a poor team. Does well for Wales and gives us a target man. Cardiff and Sunderland will be disappointed! 3

timkatieadamitfc added 19:48 - Feb 1

So happy with this! 2

