Town Confirm Moore Loan Signing
Thursday, 1st Feb 2024 19:28
Town have confirmed the loan re-signing of striker Kieffer Moore.
A second striker has been the Blues’ priority on transfer deadline day with Moore to add to Ali Al-Hamadi, who was recruited from AFC Wimbledon earlier in the week.
“It’s great to finally get it over the line because it’s been a long time coming during the window,” Moore told TownTV.
“I remember my first spell here and I’ve gone away and worked very hard on myself during that time, so I’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get going.
“I was really excited when I spoke to everyone here and now I just want to meet the group, get out on the pitch and contribute.”
Manager Kieran McKenna adde: “We are delighted to have signed a striker with real pedigree at this level, as well as in the Premier League and at international level.
“Kieffer will bring some different attributes to the squad and comes with experience and quality, while also showing a real hunger to join the club and help the group.”
Town CEO Mark Ashton said: “We’re delighted to have completed a move for a player who was always our number one target.
“It’s been a real team effort from a wide range of people at the football club, including Luke Werhun, Gary Probert and the recruitment team, while Kieran McKenna and his coaching staff have all played their parts.
“We’re delighted to have got it across the line during a challenging window, with not a lot of movement across the leagues, and bring a current Premier League striker to the club.”
Moore, whose signing is the last business of the Blues’ transfer window, was previously at Town from a year from January 2017 but made only 11 sub appearances without scoring.
Capped 39 times by Wales, scoring 12 times, Moore had been recruited from then-National League Forest Green Rovers for £25,000 having been on loan at Torquay, also a fifth tier side, prior to his move.
The 6ft 5in tall striker’s career really took off during a loan spell with Rotherham, then in League One, in the first half of 2017/18 - having impressed as a sub for Town against the Millers the previous season - and in the January moved on to Barnsley, also in League One, for £750,000.
Spells in the Championship with Wigan and Cardiff followed, as well as senior Wales caps, before Moore moved on to AFC Bournemouth for a fee which could ultimately rise to £5 million in January 2022 and helped the Cherries to promotion to the Premier League.
However, his opportunities have been limited over the last two seasons, the Torquay-born striker has made only 15 starts and 29 sub appearances for the Dorset side in total, scoring 10 goals, and it was always expected he would move on to a Championship side during this window.
Moore is Town’s fourth signing of the window following on from the loan additions of Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis, and the permanent addition of Al-Hamadi.
|
