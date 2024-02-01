Williams Remains at Town

Thursday, 1st Feb 2024 21:10 Full-back Brandon Williams remains on loan at Town and is set to return to Portman Road having been back at Manchester United for assessment following spells out with illness and injury prior to Christmas. Williams returned to Old Trafford earlier in the month but with his loan kept up and running. Last week manager Kieran McKenna said the matter of Williams’s return would be settled prior to the transfer window closing at 11pm this evening. “That will be a discussion and a decision to be made before the window closes next week,” he said. Williams, 23, will now return to the Town squad and will remain a Blues player for the second half of the season.

Photo: Matchday Images



bluedickie added 21:11 - Feb 1

Excellent news , welcome back Brandon ! 7

trncbluearmy added 21:11 - Feb 1

Excellent news 2

LimerickTractorBoy added 21:17 - Feb 1

What a great day's business, welcome back both Brandon and Kieffer.

Really happy to see Brandon back, with all the stupid rumours doing the rounds about him. Do your stuff Brandon.

COME ON THE TOWN, FOOKIN DRIVE ON!!!!!!! 7

Stu_boy added 21:18 - Feb 1

Really good news, delighted with this 1

KMANSers added 21:18 - Feb 1

Brilliant news alongside the business the club have done on this Jan transfer.

Look forward to seeing Brandon back and hopefully in time back to his best- like him as a player and hopefully he can contribute to a push for promotion COYB. 5

HopefulBlue69 added 21:19 - Feb 1

All very mysterious... Let's hope his head and body are in the right place, so that it's Brandon Williams we were wowed by early in the season who actually returns.. let's hope so, he is well worth a place in the squad... 2

USA added 21:23 - Feb 1

This will disappoint a few…. 0

Nomore4 added 21:29 - Feb 1

Won’t disappoint me…..We was 10 points clear when he was last involved 7

Europablue added 21:39 - Feb 1

Brandon Williams did something so bad that we're not allowed to talk about it, but not so bad that we would automatically end the loan. I couldn't imagine what that could be! :)

All a bit odd. The club left it a bit up in the air and gave weird rumours room to breathe. Williams was on great form, then was ill, then after that he played awfully in two matches, presumably still ill because he clearly wasn't up to it.

Here's hoping that he has managed to recuperate and is ready to challenge for a place in the starting 11. 1

blues1 added 21:49 - Feb 1

Europablue. Clearly didn't do anything wrong tho did he? Cant see us having him back if he did. Wouldnt fit into the culture of the club.Just typical town fans spreading rumours when his form dipped a bit. Bcse those fans didnt take into account the illnesses and injury he had. Which is why he returned to united so they could assess him, to see if he ok to continue his loan. Thankfully he is, and hopefully he can get back to the form he showed when he 1st arrived. Would then be great cover for both fb roles. 2

Europablue added 21:54 - Feb 1

blues1 Yes, I agree. I was making fun of the rumourmongers. He's one of those players that we would consider trying to keep hold of if we do get promoted.

I couldn't see a pathway back into the side for Clarke earlier in the season, Williams was that good. Then he played when he clearly wasn't feeling great because he was just not with it. 0

itfcskayman added 22:00 - Feb 1

We played our best football when he was fit and firing at right back. Better than a new signing this. 1

Len_Brennan added 22:11 - Feb 1

If he is fit & his head is right, he will be a serious asset to us for the rest of the season; his form just 3 months ago was excellent, where he justifiably become our starting right back ahead of Clarke.

Clearly there is a question mark over him due to a couple of poor performances after that period & then his mysterious illness/absence, but hopefully he'll come back strong. 1

