Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 27 - Tommy Miller

Thursday, 1st Feb 2024 21:18

Blues penalty king Tommy Miller is the star of this week’s Life’s a Pitch TV, while we’re also joined once again by Maidstone midfielder Sam Bone, looking back at his week to remember, one for the rest of us to forget.

Miller had three spells at Portman Road, first as a youngster, then returned under George Burley and Joe Royle before playing under his old teammate Jim Magilton and then briefly for Roy Keane, who he also worked under at Sunderland.

Host Mark Murphy is joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD's Phil Ham.

Photo: TWTD