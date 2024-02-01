Moore: I'm A Completely Different Footballer

Thursday, 1st Feb 2024 21:58 Returning striker Kieffer Moore says Town fans can expect a completely different footballer to the one who previously spent a year at the club. Moore’s move back to the Blues on loan from AFC Bournemouth was confirmed earlier this evening. The 31-year-old was a surprise Town signing in January 2017 for a bargain £25,000 from National League Forest Green Rovers following an impressive loan spell at hometown club Torquay United, also in the fifth tier at the time. Moore made 11 sub appearances for the Blues without scoring during the second half of that season, one a display at Rotherham which caught Millers’manager Paul Warne’s eye, leading to a loan at the New York Stadium at the start of the following campaign. And it was there that Moore’s career really took off, scoring 13 goals in 19 League One starts and three sub appearances for the South Yorkshiremen. That led local rivals Barnsley to make a £750,000 offer in the January, which the Blues accepted with Moore still well down the pecking order at Portman Road with David McGoldrick, Daryl Murphy and Freddie Sears the senior strikers in Mick McCarthy’s squad. Spells at Wigan and Cardiff in the Championship followed before he joined the Cherries in January 2022, helping them into the Premier League in 2021/22. Meanwhile, he established himself in the Wales side, winning 39 caps and scoring 12 goals. “I’m a completely different footballer,” he told TownTV when asked what Blues supporters could expect from him the second time around. “I have really worked hard on my game, developing my strengths and weaknesses and everything else, so I hope I can make a great impression. “It’s been seven years since I was here and in that time I’ve become a Wales international, been to the Euros and a World Cup, established myself in the Championship and then also played in the Premier League. “Now I’m here I’m excited, I want to work hard, hit the ground running and score some goals. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and show them what I’m all about again. “It’s always tough to not be playing because you always want that feeling of being on the pitch, scoring goals and being part of it, which is exactly what I want here.” Reflecting on the loan deal to the end of the season, he added: “It’s great to finally get it over the line – it's been a long time coming.



“I remember my first spell here so to come back now is something I’m delighted about. It looks like there has been a little bit of change so I’m just excited to get going. “I knew about the possibility of a move here from the start of the window and it’s ended up taking a while, but I’m delighted to be here and now be able to play. “I was really excited by what everyone has been telling me and I can’t wait to get going.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Treacle added 22:02 - Feb 1

Welcome back & join the party atmosphere at PR. Glad we got our No1 target! 0

trncbluearmy added 22:10 - Feb 1

Good 0

cooper4england added 22:22 - Feb 1

Theres been a "little bit of change". Mate, it's more now than a little bit of paint on turnstiles!



Come on Keiffer, come on Town. 0

soclopath added 22:32 - Feb 1

Welcome back,sounds so positive hope he makes a good impression and the doubters eating their words.Great signing. 0

FreddySteady added 22:35 - Feb 1

Mate, please don’t develop your weaknesses! 0

FreddySteady added 22:36 - Feb 1

Btw…I think this could work out well! 0

