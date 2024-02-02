Taylor Out For a Few Weeks, Donacien Undergoes Surgery, Al-Hamadi Trains After Back Problem

Friday, 2nd Feb 2024 14:00 Midfielder Jack Taylor will be out of action for a number of weeks after picking up a quad strain, while Janoi Donacien will be sidelined for six weeks having undergone surgery, but new signing Ali Al-Hamadi trained with the squad today, despite a back injury having kept him out of Iraq’s Asian Cup round-of-16 defeat to Jordan earlier in the week. McKenna says that as it stands there’s not yet a date set for Taylor’s return: “A few weeks, so not an exact timescale on that. He’s got a strain in his quad, not a massive strain but he’s going to miss a few weeks.” Donacien has been hampered by his injury since pre-season and hasn't featured since the Fulham match at the start of November. “Janoi had surgery on his adductor area,” the Blues boss said. “Not a major surgery, so the recovery time on that, they’re hopeful will be around six weeks. Hopefully that will resolve the issue. “He had that surgery in the early part of this week and is back in the building today, so we’re hopeful we’ll have him back for the later stages of the season and he can have an impact. “Ali has missed some training with the back issue that he had that meant he missed the last Asian Cup game [with Iraq] but he trained today for the first time with the group.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Len_Brennan added 14:43 - Feb 2

Hladky

Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmondson, Davis

Morsy, Luongo

Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead

Moore.



With Hutchinson, Harness, Sarmiento & Al Hamadi to come on after 68 minutes.



That should do the trick.

5

leftie1972 added 15:02 - Feb 2

Al Hamadi already had a back problem! Hopefully it is minor and not something that will be reoccurring. 0

