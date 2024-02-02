McKenna: Williams Back at Town in 10 Days to a Fortnight

Friday, 2nd Feb 2024 14:04 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that full-back Brandon Williams will be continuing his loan at Portman Road during the second half of the season but won’t return from parent club Manchester United for another 10 days or a fortnight at most. Williams, 23, returned to Old Trafford earlier this month for assessment having suffered with illness and injury in the months prior to Christmas after making a promising start to the campaign. “We're happy that that decision has been reached,” McKenna said. “He's still at United. He's probably going to be there for another 10 days, two weeks maximum while he finishes off his recovery. “But we're hopeful then that we'll get back a Brandon Williams in a better place from a physical point of view and we know that that can be a big addition to the group, and he can again hopefully help us in the last stages of the season.”

Photo: Matchday Images



MaySixth added 14:16 - Feb 2

Whatever his illness/injury is, let's hope he is back and firing in a couple of weeks.

Great player when 100% 1

afcfee added 14:52 - Feb 2

I reckon he'll take an 8th of a month 0

