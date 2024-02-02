Burgess on Bench for Australia

Friday, 2nd Feb 2024 14:41 Town centre-half Cameron Burgess has been named on the bench for Australia’s Asian Cup quarter-final against South Korea this afternoon (KO 3.30pm). The Socceroos topped their group and then defeated Elkan Baggott’s Indonesia in the round of 16 on Monday. Burgess, 28, has made one appearance in the competition so far, the Socceroos’ 1-0 group victory over Syria, his fourth cap, having been an unused sub in the other three matches.

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 15:23 - Feb 2

It's a strange one watching this as as much as would like to see Australia win the sooner they go out the sooner we get CB back. Genuine dilemma. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments