McKenna on Baggott Move and Humphreys Staying With Town

Friday, 2nd Feb 2024 15:03 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says Elkan Baggott’s deadline day loan move to Bristol Rovers had been in the offing for some time and explained why fellow youngster Cameron Humphreys didn’t join the Indonesian international in being sent out for the second half of the season. Baggott, 21, returned from the Asian Cup this week, his side having lost to Australia in the round of 16, and moved to the Pirates yesterday. “I think Elkan has communicated with Bristol Rovers for a while now, and to be fair, [Rovers manager] Matt Taylor was excellent in his approach,” McKenna said. “He came to the club very early when he took over at Bristol and made it clear that Elkan was a player that he was really keen to take and they were prepared to wait with Elkan being in the Asian Cup, and then wait until late in the transfer window because we had to make sure that we had no late issues here. “We hope it’s a good move. It’s a chance for Elkan now to get some regular football. We think it was the right decision to keep him in the first half of the season. We feel like he's made really good progress over the last six months and now, hopefully, he can go and put some of that into match action at Bristol.” Regarding opting not to send Humphreys, who we understand was interesting a number of League One clubs, out on loan, McKenna added: “There were discussions about it over the course of January. “Jack Taylor is going to be out for a few weeks. He has a quad issue, so he's going to be out for a few weeks and that leaves us lighter in midfield.



“I don't think he's a big secret, we looked at the possibility of bringing in another left-footed left-back because those are the two positions that Cameron has given us really good competition and cover for in the squad.



“It wasn't possible to do so and with Jack's injury, that leaves us a little bit light in midfield as well. “We feel that Cameron is a very important part of the squad. He's getting a good experience here. One, with the minutes that he's played lately, but also competing in a squad that's competing at the top end of the Championship is a big thing for someone at a young age.



“So, we're happy that he stayed. We think he’ll be important in the second half of the season. “Of course, his individual development is also a consideration and we know the point will come where he has to be playing week in and week out. And, if that doesn't happen in the second half of the season, then that point will very possibly come next season. “But for now, we feel it's the right thing for him and for the club for him to stay and contribute for the second half of the season.”

Photo: Reuters



