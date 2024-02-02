McKenna: Line Quickly Drawn Under Maidstone Result

Friday, 2nd Feb 2024 15:09 Town boss Kieran McKenna says a line was quickly drawn under last week’s shock 2-1 FA Cup fourth round defeat to National League South Maidstone United. The Kent side pulled off the ultimate smash and grab at Portman Road to prevent the Blues from reaching the fifth round for the first time since 2007. “Pretty quickly,” McKenna said when asked how long before a line was drawn under the embarrassing loss. “Look, of course, it was a bad day for us. We don't ignore the bad days. We haven't had too many, as I said after the game, but we don't ignore them. We spoke about the game with the group on Monday.



“In reality, we know it was a one in 100 result, if not greater odds than that. We give the credit to the opposition. We accept the areas that we could have done better on the day. “But we also know that we could deliver the same performance 100 times over again and I think the result would probably be different. “So, we congratulated [Stones manager] George [Elokobi] and his team at the time and, of course, I've done so with a message this week as well. “And other than that, we know we're in the middle of a really busy season and a really good season to this point. And our full focus is on Preston and the games coming up.”

Photo: TWTD



