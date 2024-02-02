Youngster Bradshaw Joins Lincoln

Friday, 2nd Feb 2024 15:17 Town youngster Zak Bradshaw has joined League One Lincoln City on a permanent basis. The 20-year-old, who operates as a centre-half or in midfield, ended a loan spell at Woking earlier in the week and the Imps say Bradshaw, who never made a senior appearance for the Blues, although played with the first team during pre-season, will now be sent out for another spell to a National League club. “Zak is a really interesting player being left-footed and with the attributes that fit our recruitment profile for several positions,” City’s director of football Jez George told the official Lincoln website. “He has already played a number of games in the National League and we think that he has real potential. “We would like to thank Ipswich Town for allowing Zak to spend this week with us so that we could see him in our environment and he has really impressed Michael and the coaching staff with his ability, application and attitude. “It is really important that Zak keeps playing and therefore we are currently assessing the best options for him to go out on loan until the end of season.” In addition to his time at Woking, Bradshaw also spent time on loan with Bury Town, Chelmsford City, Braintree and Bromley.

Photo: Matchday Images



