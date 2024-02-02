Bristol City's Visit Live on Sky

Friday, 2nd Feb 2024 15:24

Town’s home game against Bristol City on Tuesday 5th March has moved to an 8pm kick-off for live Sky Sports coverage.

The match with the Robins, who are managed by former Blues youngster and academy coach Liam Manning, was previous due to start at 7.45pm.

Town won the away game at Ashton Game in October, Nathan Broadhead netting the game’s only goal.





Photo: Matchday Images

WonnorCickhamm added 15:35 - Feb 2

Does this mean Plymouth will not be changed? 0