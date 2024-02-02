Town Sign Irish Youngster Babb

Friday, 2nd Feb 2024 18:14 Town have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old right-back Daniel Babb from UCD, the League of Ireland club has announced. Babb, who can also operate at centre-half, has won caps with the Republic of Ireland at U17 level. Since Brexit, it’s not as easy for English clubs to sign Irish youngsters at 15 or 16, as used to be the case, so instead they are picked up at 18. Babb will join John McGreal and David Wright’s U21s squad. “UCD FC can today confirm the permanent transfer of Daniel Babb to Ipswich Town,” ta club press release reads. “Daniel joined our affiliate academy U15s in 2021 from partner club Mount Merrion. In 2022 he graduated from the Academy into our LOI U17 side. “In the same year he also went on to make his international debut for the Irish U17s and took part in the squad that competed in the U17 Euros in 2023. “In 2023 he moved to our U19 side and also went on to make his full first team debut at the age of just 17.”



Photo: Action Images



Bazza8564 added 18:40 - Feb 2

Potentially another good signing for the youngsters. Ive been watching young Bradley at Liverpool, would be great to unearth someone who has that sort of potential, Burley was in our first team at 17 after all!!

