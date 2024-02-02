Burgess and Australia Out of Asian Cup

Friday, 2nd Feb 2024 18:24 Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess came on as a late sub as Australia were beaten 2-1 by South Korea after extra-time in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup in Qatar. Burgess, 29, picked up his fifth full cap and he made his second appearance of the competition in the 86th minute as the Socceroos sought to see out a 1-0 victory. However, the South Koreans levelled via a 96th-minute penalty to take the game into extra-time in which they secured their place in the semi-final against Jordan on Tuesday, Australia having been reduced to 10 men following Aiden O’Neill’s dismissal. Burgess will now return to Town and will be available for next Saturday’s home game against West Brom.

Photo: Reuters



Bazza8564 added 18:38 - Feb 2

Sad for AUS, great for us.Safe flight fella you you next week, we've missed you! 0

