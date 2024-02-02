Youngster Corrigan Leaves Town For Dundee

Young striker Finlay Corrigan has joined Scottish Premiership Dundee on a permanent basis.

Writing on Instagram, the former Wales U16 international, 19, announced his departure.

“Delighted to have signed for Dundee FC,” he said. “Really proud moment for my family. Can’t wait to get started.

“I would also like to thank Ipswich Town for the past six years being at the club.”

Loughton-born Corrigan recently returned from a loan spell at Southern League Premier Division Central Leiston having spent time with Vanarama National League South Hemel Hempstead Town earlier in the season.





