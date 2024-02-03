Evans: A True Honour

Saturday, 3rd Feb 2024 00:04 Departing midfielder Lee Evans says it’s been “a true honour” to play for Town and captain the club, the Wales international’s exit having been announced on Friday afternoon. Evans and the club severed ties in order to give the 29-year-old a chance to play games with another side between now and the end of the season once he’s fully recovered from the knee operation he underwent in November. “My time at Ipswich Town has sadly come to an end and it’s been a journey that’ll live with my forever. “I’d like to thank everyone for their kind messages and well wishes over these past couple of hours, it’s been overwhelming. “It’s been a great honour to play and even captain this great football club. Being able to play my part in our promotion back to the Championship last year will be something I’ll look back on with so much pride. “I wish nothing but success for the boss, the coaching staff, everyone at the club and, of course, the boys on their pursuit of back-to-back promotions. Thanks for the memories.” Evans joined the Blues having left Wigan in the summer of 2021 and went on to make 55 starts and six sub appearances, scoring six times, three of those in the 6-0 hammering of Doncaster Rovers early in his first season at the club.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Ansty added 00:46 - Feb 3

He has been a fantastic player whenever he has been representing this club.

Sad day but best of luck to you, thanks for the good days you gave us all. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments