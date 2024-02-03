New Strike Pair on Bench at Preston
Saturday, 3rd Feb 2024 14:16
New striker Kieffer Moore and Ali Al-Hamadi are named on the bench as manager Kieran McKenna makes two changes from the Blues’ last league game for this afternoon’s match at Preston North End.
Skipper Sam Morsy returns in midfield following his suspension with Lewis Travis dropping to the subs, while Jeremy Sarmiento is handed his full league debut with Marcus Harness also on the bench, alongside Moore, Al-Hamadi and Nathan Broadhead.
Preston make one change from their 1-1 draw at Millwall last time out with skipper Alan Browne returning to the starting line-up for Ryan Ledson, who is among the subs.
Former Blues striker Will Keane starts and ex-Town keeper Dai Cornell is on the bench.
PNE: Woodman, Whiteman, Lindsay, Keane, Browne (c), Frokjaer, Storey, Hughes, Riis, Millar, Potts. Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Brady, McCann, Ledson, Woodburn, Holmes, Whatmough, Osmajic.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Jackson. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Travis, Humphreys, Harness, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Al-Hamadi, Moore. Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).
