New Strike Pair on Bench at Preston

Saturday, 3rd Feb 2024 14:16 New striker Kieffer Moore and Ali Al-Hamadi are named on the bench as manager Kieran McKenna makes two changes from the Blues’ last league game for this afternoon’s match at Preston North End. Skipper Sam Morsy returns in midfield following his suspension with Lewis Travis dropping to the subs, while Jeremy Sarmiento is handed his full league debut with Marcus Harness also on the bench, alongside Moore, Al-Hamadi and Nathan Broadhead. Preston make one change from their 1-1 draw at Millwall last time out with skipper Alan Browne returning to the starting line-up for Ryan Ledson, who is among the subs. Former Blues striker Will Keane starts and ex-Town keeper Dai Cornell is on the bench. PNE: Woodman, Whiteman, Lindsay, Keane, Browne (c), Frokjaer, Storey, Hughes, Riis, Millar, Potts. Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Brady, McCann, Ledson, Woodburn, Holmes, Whatmough, Osmajic. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Jackson. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Travis, Humphreys, Harness, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Al-Hamadi, Moore. Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



johnwarksshorts added 14:24 - Feb 3

Nice to see our trusty midfield pair back together. Sarmiento deserves his inclusion.

COYB. 1

Gforce added 14:27 - Feb 3

Strong bench today,I've a feeling we may well need them. 1

algarvefan added 14:29 - Feb 3

Really looking forward to this one after the FA Cup, COYB. 1

Rimsy added 14:35 - Feb 3

Can't believe KJ has got the nod. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments