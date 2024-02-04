Tractor Girls Out For Revenge Against Pompey

Sunday, 4th Feb 2024 09:32 Ipswich Town Women host FAWNL Southern Premier Division Portsmouth at the AGL Arena for the second time in two weeks today looking to avenge last week’s FAWNL Cup defeat to the league leaders (KO 2pm). The Blues were unfortunate to lose 2-1 to Pompey after extra-time last week and will be aiming to inflict what would be only the Hampshire side’s second league defeat of the season this afternoon. Reflecting on last week’s game, midfielder Lucy O’Brien said: “Although it didn’t go the way we wanted, it was a really positive performance. “There were definitely really good bits in it and if you look at the stats, I think there was lots we can take and there was lots we’ve been able to put on the training pitch this week. “I think some of the work we did, some of the spells of possession that we had were really positive, some of the best we’ve had all season. “And the way we were able to play out against their press at time was really positive. This week has been about working up the pitch and looking at the more clinical edge of it. “First half we were a bit disappointed with how we played, there were some good spells, but it was probably the best of us but also the bits that irk us the most. “In the second half, we came out, we tried to be better and I think we put on a really positive performance and it was a shame about the result in the end. “The fact it went to extra-time just showed it was even and, actually, if you look at the stats it probably shows that the game was in our favour. It’s just turning those stats into a more positive result this weekend.” The Tractor Girls will be without full-back Maisy Barker due to an ankle injury, but on-loan Spurs forward Lenna Gunning-Williams could return from a minor groin problem.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments