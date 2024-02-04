U18s Beaten By Watford

Sunday, 4th Feb 2024 10:14

Town’s U18s were beaten 3-0 by Watford at Playford Road on Saturday morning, despite keeper Danny Cullum saving a penalty.

Cullum, who recently extended his loan spell at Ipswich Wanderers, made the spot-kick stop in the first half but Olly Lee’s Blues still found themselves 1-0 behind at the break via a Charlie Bolding goal.

The Hornets added two more in the second half through Kristian Shevchenko and Jonathan Lawson to claim the three points.

Town remain eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the Hertfordshire side second.

U18s: Cullum, Nkansa-Dwamena (Brouwers), Chenery, Towler, Curtis, Iorpenda, Boswell, Domi, Uzor-Greey, Mauge (Eldred), Adebayo. Subs: Frith, Fletcher, O’Sullivan.





Photo: Action Images