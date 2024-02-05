U21s in Premier League Cup Action

Monday, 5th Feb 2024 09:27 Town’s U21s play their final Premier League Cup group game against Crystal Palace at Needham Market’s Bloomfields this evening (KO 7pm). The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are currently second in the group, ahead of third-placed Birmingham City, who host bottom side Middlesbrough this evening, on goal difference with the Eagles top. First and second progress to the round of 16. Season ticket holders will be admitted free of charge with prices otherwise £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments