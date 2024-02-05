Tractor Girls Duo Move On Loan

Monday, 5th Feb 2024 11:58

Tractor Girls duo Holly Turner and Nina Meollo have moved on loan.

Turner, 23, who joined Town from Billericay in February last year, has joined fellow FAWNL Southern Premier Division side Chatham Town for the remainder of the season.

Keeper Meollo (pictured), 19, has returned to Cambridge City on a 93-day spell having been with the FA Women's National League Division One South East club until being recalled for the recent FA Cup tie against Charlton.

Town are able to recall both Turner and Meollo should they be required for Joe Sheehan’s side.





Photo: ITFC