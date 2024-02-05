Moore in Team of the Week
Monday, 5th Feb 2024 12:41
Blues striker Kieffer Moore has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his two-goal second debut performance at Preston on Saturday.
Moore, who rejoined the club last Thursday on loan from AFC Bournemouth, came off the bench at half-time and netted twice but it wasn’t enough to grab anything for the Blues and the Lilywhites ran out 3-2 victors.
Reflecting on the match, Moore told Town TV: “Game of two halves really. I think we got caught out in possession a couple of times in the first half, but credit to the lads to really show what they could do in the second half and we were unlucky not to get a point in the end.”
Regarding his first goal, the 31-year-old added: “I spoke to Leif beforehand and I’ve been watching his clips. Every time Leif gets the ball, my eyes are going light up because I know what he wants to do and he knows what I want to do. We had that connection and, thankfully, I put it away.”
For the second, Moore and fellow new signing Al Al-Hamadi initially appeared to get in one another’s way before the Wales international slammed home.
“Maybe a tangle up in the first little bit,” he recalled. “But it’s all about just sticking the ball in the net and I’m delighted to get the two goals, but I would have been more delighted to come away with something.”
Former Town striker Will Keane is also in the select XI having scored two goals for Preston the first half.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Preston North End (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s a return to league action and a much-needed chance to bounce back from an embarrassing FA Cup exit on Saturday. Town didn’t play too badly and had enough chances to win four or five games but were undone twice on the counter by some clinical Maidstone finishes.
Opposition Preview - Maidstone United by ad_wilkin
The magic of the cup will be present at Portman Road in a lunchtime kick-off this Saturday as National League South side Maidstone make the journey from Kent.
Opposition Preview - Leicester City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s, as it stands on Friday, first v second yet again, this time on a Monday night at the King Power.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s yet another game on Sky as Sunderland visit Portman Road in the reverse of the first game of the season.
Kieran's Great Matter by CharlieWoodsNotebook
Five hundred years ago, Henry the VIII decided he wanted to divorce Catherine of Aragon to wed Anne Boleyn.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]