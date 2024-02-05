Moore in Team of the Week

Monday, 5th Feb 2024 12:41 Blues striker Kieffer Moore has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his two-goal second debut performance at Preston on Saturday. Moore, who rejoined the club last Thursday on loan from AFC Bournemouth, came off the bench at half-time and netted twice but it wasn’t enough to grab anything for the Blues and the Lilywhites ran out 3-2 victors. Reflecting on the match, Moore told Town TV: “Game of two halves really. I think we got caught out in possession a couple of times in the first half, but credit to the lads to really show what they could do in the second half and we were unlucky not to get a point in the end.” Regarding his first goal, the 31-year-old added: “I spoke to Leif beforehand and I’ve been watching his clips. Every time Leif gets the ball, my eyes are going light up because I know what he wants to do and he knows what I want to do. We had that connection and, thankfully, I put it away.” For the second, Moore and fellow new signing Al Al-Hamadi initially appeared to get in one another’s way before the Wales international slammed home. “Maybe a tangle up in the first little bit,” he recalled. “But it’s all about just sticking the ball in the net and I’m delighted to get the two goals, but I would have been more delighted to come away with something.” Former Town striker Will Keane is also in the select XI having scored two goals for Preston the first half.

Photo: Matchday Images



ImAbeliever added 12:45 - Feb 5

Says a lot about Saturday, doesn’t it? 1

ImAbeliever added 12:47 - Feb 5

Top class 45 min. performance. 0

Gforce added 13:32 - Feb 5

Well deserved, if the game had gone on another 15 minutes,he'd probably have a got a hat trick. 0

Radlett_blue added 13:36 - Feb 5

But will he be in the team next week? 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 13:58 - Feb 5

Could start 4 4 2 now if we want to.

He is nailed on start very week until Hirst is fit, at least. 0

