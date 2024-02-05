U21s Exit Premier League Cup

Monday, 5th Feb 2024 21:15

Town’s U21s bowed out of the Premier League Cup after losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace in their final group game at Needham Market’s Bloomfields this evening.

Luke Plange netted the game’s only goal 10 minutes after the break to secure top spot in the group for the Eagles.

In the evening’s other match, Middlesbrough won 4-0 at Birmingham City to claim second, pushing the Blues into third with the top two going through into the round of 16.

Striker Gerrard Buabo (pictured), who recently made three sub appearances for the first team, played the first 45 minutes as he continues his comeback from a hamstring injury.

U21s: Binns, Jambang, H Barbrook, Mazionis, O’Connor, Turner, Nwabueze (Oudnie-Morgan 41), Carr (Foyo 62), Buabo (Boatswain 46), Roberts, Ayinde. Subs: Cullum, Taylor.





Photo: Matchday Images