Head of Recruitment Linked With Former Club
Wednesday, 7th Feb 2024 09:45

Manchester United are reported to be eyeing Blues head of recruitment Sam Williams.

Williams joined Town from the Red Devils in April 2022 having been working as a first-team recruitment analyst and academy scout at Old Trafford.

According to Sun on Sunday journalist Alan Nixon, United are set to revamp their scouting team with Williams a target.

Prior to his time with United - where he was on the backroom staff alongside Town manager Kieran McKenna and his assistant Martyn Pert - Williams worked at Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday scouting for their academies.


