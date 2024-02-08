Cardiff Match on Sky
Thursday, 8th Feb 2024 13:36
Town’s game away against Cardiff City on Saturday 9th March has moved to a 12.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports.
The match at the Cardiff City Stadium was originally set to kick-off at 3pm.
The Blues’ next two fixtures, at home to West Brom on Saturday (KO 12.30pm) and at Millwall on Wednesday (KO 8pm), are also live on Sky, as is the game against Bristol City at Portman Road on Tuesday 5th March (KO 8pm).
Photo: Matchday Images
