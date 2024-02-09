Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 28 - Trevor Kirton

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms with the special guest Trevor Kirton, who worked at Town for 32 years in various roles, most notably as kitman and team bus driver during the glory days under Sir Bobby Robson.

Kirton tells tales of driving the squad up and down the country and across Europe, as well as revealing an artistic side when tailoring players’ boots to the club’s kit supplier.

Host Mark Murphy is joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD's Phil Ham.

