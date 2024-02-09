U18s at Charlton

Friday, 9th Feb 2024 09:30

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action away against Charlton Athletic at their Sparrows Lane training ground on Saturday (KO 11am).

The young Blues will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 3-0 home defeat by Watford.

Town are currently eighth in the table with the Addicks in third, 11 points in front having played a game fewer.





Photo: Action Images