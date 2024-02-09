McKenna: My Full Focus and Commitment is On Town

Friday, 9th Feb 2024 14:32 Town boss Kieran McKenna says his full focus and full commitment is on the Blues, despite bookies listing him as the odds-on favourite to take over at Premier League Crystal Palace. The Eagles still have Roy Hodgson in charge but their recent form -they’ve won two in 13 in the league - has led to continuing speculation that a change will be made with McKenna 6-4 on to succeed the former England boss with one bookmaker. Palace are known to have a long-standing interest in McKenna but when asked whether Town fans should be concerned by the current conjecture, the Northern Irishman said they shouldn’t. “No, my full focus, full commitment is with Ipswich and the season that we’re having and the next game ahead, so that’s where all my energy is and all my commitment is,” he said “I don’t pay any attention to it, to be honest. It’s not the first time in the last couple of years. If you’re doing well, it’s going to be there and there are going to be links. “And football can work the other way pretty quickly as well. I’ll just focus on the day-to-day work here. “As I’ve said before, I’m very proud and honoured to manage this football club and I’m enjoying doing so and will continue to do the best I can.” Meanwhile McKenna says he's not given the plans to introduce sin bins via blue cards too much thought. “We don't get consulted on it,” he said. “But of the things that I'm focused on at the moment, that would be really low on my list so I haven't given it a whole lot of thought. “Every year they try and bring new initiatives in to help the game, some of them work and help and some of them don't work. It's not one I've got a strong opinion on at the moment.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:37 - Feb 9

He is going no where for at least another season. Why would he?

Its not always about money, especially as he is clearly going to earn a lot in a glittering future 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:47 - Feb 9

I'm not worried in the short to medium term. I think K McK is a man of integrity and he will want to see what he can accomplish with us first, before perhaps moving on in the future. And Palace would hardly be an upward move, despite their PL status (for the time being). 1

NorthLondonBlue2 added 14:49 - Feb 9

I really can’t see the appeal of moving to Crystal Palace. They have an injury crisis and are staring relegation in the face. Sure, McKenna may wish to consider his options at the end of this season, and he’ll have plenty of choice and clarity of where we’ll be playing to weigh in the balance. But to abandon ship now, with the job half-done and a career defining double-promotion in his sights, I just can’t see it. 0

statto72 added 14:54 - Feb 9

No disrespect to Crystal Palace but going there is not a big enough step up to lure him away. 0

dyersdream added 15:07 - Feb 9

Ipswich are a bigger club than palarse 1

TimmyH added 15:22 - Feb 9

He'll be here for the rest of this season I'm pretty certain but what happens in the Summer if we don't get promoted is another thing, with poor sides in the Premiership like Sheffield, Burnley, Forest, Everton and Luton (who look the pluckiest) I doubt Palace will get relegated this term. 0

Bazza8564 added 15:26 - Feb 9

Km is a smart an honest man, he wouldn't have asked for, and signed, a four year deal in the summer if he didn't want to stay here and see if he could achieve something special with us.



And as I keep on saying whenever this comes up, he is 37 years old with a very long career ahead of him IF he makes the right choices and is patient. We've seen Lampard, Gerrard and Rooney all jump at a top job too soon, and now their careers are all but finished. Kieran has far more intelligence than to fall into that trap.



2

Karlosfandangal added 15:32 - Feb 9

He is with a stable club and he will want to see how far he can take Town if Town don’t go up he will still be here



He will leave when he don’t get the backing and can take town any further up the Prem 0

SWBlue22 added 15:40 - Feb 9

We will be past palace within a couple of years so this move makes no sense and I’m sure McKenna knows that. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments