McKenna: My Full Focus and Commitment is On Town
Friday, 9th Feb 2024 14:32
Town boss Kieran McKenna says his full focus and full commitment is on the Blues, despite bookies listing him as the odds-on favourite to take over at Premier League Crystal Palace.
The Eagles still have Roy Hodgson in charge but their recent form -they’ve won two in 13 in the league - has led to continuing speculation that a change will be made with McKenna 6-4 on to succeed the former England boss with one bookmaker.
Palace are known to have a long-standing interest in McKenna but when asked whether Town fans should be concerned by the current conjecture, the Northern Irishman said they shouldn’t.
“No, my full focus, full commitment is with Ipswich and the season that we’re having and the next game ahead, so that’s where all my energy is and all my commitment is,” he said
“I don’t pay any attention to it, to be honest. It’s not the first time in the last couple of years. If you’re doing well, it’s going to be there and there are going to be links.
“And football can work the other way pretty quickly as well. I’ll just focus on the day-to-day work here.
“As I’ve said before, I’m very proud and honoured to manage this football club and I’m enjoying doing so and will continue to do the best I can.”
Meanwhile McKenna says he's not given the plans to introduce sin bins via blue cards too much thought.
“We don't get consulted on it,” he said. “But of the things that I'm focused on at the moment, that would be really low on my list so I haven't given it a whole lot of thought.
“Every year they try and bring new initiatives in to help the game, some of them work and help and some of them don't work. It's not one I've got a strong opinion on at the moment.”
