McKenna: Burgess's Return a Boost, No New Injuries

Friday, 9th Feb 2024 15:30 by Kallum Brisset Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues have no new injury concerns and that defender Cameron Burgess is available for selection ahead of Saturday’s clash with West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road. Burgess has not featured for Town since late December due to his international commitments with Australia at the Asian Cup, but has returned following the Socceroos’ exit at the hands of South Korea in last Friday’s quarter-final. The 28-year-old made one start and one substitute appearance at the tournament, with George Edmundson playing every minute for the Blues in his absence. “Having Cameron back has been a boost,” McKenna said. “He's in contention and we'll make a decision. Of course, he's been away for a few weeks and not played too many games. “I know we conceded goals last weekend and were unfortunate on a couple of them, but I think the centre-halves in general have been playing well so there's good competition and cover there. That's what we're going to need for the remaining games.” The Blues boss says midfielder Jack Taylor (quad) and defender Janoi Donacien (groin) remain the only absentees ahead of this weekend. He said: “Still the two boys in the rehabilitation here. Jack and Janoi are both making progress. “The group is healthy and well and is looking forward to the game.”

Photo: Matchday Images



