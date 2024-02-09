Head of Recruitment Joins Manchester United
Friday, 9th Feb 2024 16:49
Town’s head of recruitment Sam Williams has been appointed academy lead scout for 17-21-year-olds back at his former club Manchester United.
News of the Red Devils’ interest in Williams, who joined the Blues in April 2022 having been working as a first-team recruitment analyst and academy scout at Old Trafford, emerged earlier in the week.
Now, according to the Manchester Evening News, Williams has been appointed to the role at the Premier League giants’ academy.
Williams's departure will come as a blow to the Blues, with CEO Mark Ashton and manager Kieran McKenna having established a new scouting department over the last couple of years, and with some success. Last January’s transfer window is widely viewed as the best in the club’s history.
Prior to his time with United - where he was on the backroom staff alongside Town manager Kieran McKenna and his assistant Martyn Pert - Williams worked at Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday scouting for their academies.
Williams is the second member of Town’s staff to move to a recruitment role with Manchester United’s youth set-up, U18s coach Callum Tongue having made a similar move in October last year.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - West Bromwich Albion (Home) by ad_wilkin
It doesn’t seem that long ago that I was writing about a first-v-second clash. As we come into this one against West Bromwich Albion, it’s now fourth-v-fifth.
Opposition Preview - Preston North End (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s a return to league action and a much-needed chance to bounce back from an embarrassing FA Cup exit on Saturday. Town didn’t play too badly and had enough chances to win four or five games but were undone twice on the counter by some clinical Maidstone finishes.
Opposition Preview - Maidstone United by ad_wilkin
The magic of the cup will be present at Portman Road in a lunchtime kick-off this Saturday as National League South side Maidstone make the journey from Kent.
Opposition Preview - Leicester City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s, as it stands on Friday, first v second yet again, this time on a Monday night at the King Power.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s yet another game on Sky as Sunderland visit Portman Road in the reverse of the first game of the season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]