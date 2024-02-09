EFL Publish Squad Lists

Friday, 9th Feb 2024 16:58

The EFL has published club’s squad lists for the second half of the season following the transfer window’s closure a week ago yesterday.

There are no surprises in Town’s list with all 25 spaces taken up. Lee Evans, who would have been the 26th man, left the club last week and will look for another side once he is fully rehabilitated from the knee surgery he underwent in November.

Keeper Nick Hayes, who is on loan at Solihull Moors, is omitted from the list, as he was in the summer.

New signings Jeremy Sarmiento, Lewis Travis and Kieffer Moore go into the squad, while Ali Al Hamadi is included on the list of U21 players, alongside Daniel Babb, who joined the club from League of Ireland UCD on deadline day.





Photo: Matchday Images