Youngster Ward Recalled From Loan

Friday, 9th Feb 2024 17:28

Blues youngster Matt Ward has been recalled from his loan spell at Braintree Town.

Ward has been with the Essex side since the start of November, making 13 National League South starts and picking up three assists.

Town may now look to send the 20-year-old, who previously had a stint on loan at Derry City in the League of Ireland, out on another loan at a higher level.

Ward has made one senior appearance for the Blues, as a sub in the FA Cup tie against Buxton in November 2022.

Meanwhile, fellow youngsters Emmanuel Okunowo and Nico Valentine have extended their loans at Needham Market.

Okunowo will remain with the Southern League Central side until March 10th and Valentine until the end of the season.





Photo: Matchday Images