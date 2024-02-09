New Clubs For Nsiala and Keogh

Friday, 9th Feb 2024 19:49 Former Blues defenders Toto Nsiala and Richard Keogh have found new clubs. Nsiala, 31, has joined League One Burton Albion on a deal to the end of the season having left Fleetwood by mutual consent in November. “I’ve been here for around two weeks now and I’ve been keeping fit, so I just want to get back playing,” Nsiala, who was with Town between 2018 and 2022, told the Brewers official website. “It’s an unbelievable dressing room here at Burton, probably one of the best I’ve been in – the lads are great to be around. “My aim now is to play well, enjoy it, win football matches and help the club climb up the table.” Brewers manager Martin Paterson added: “Toto has great experience and has been at the levels. We’ve got suspension and injury concerns at the moment and he’s been training with us with a view to earning a deal at the club, so the timing is probably perfect now to get him involved. “He’s a leader and a proper centre-half. We believe in him, he’s fit and he’s ready to go.” Keogh, who left Town last summer after a year at the club, has joined League Two table-proppers Forest Green Rovers. The 37-year-old departed Wycombe Wanderers, who he joined in the close season, in January have had limited involvement at Adams Park. “I’m excited to get going and I’m looking forward to getting into the thick of it straight away,” the former Republic of Ireland international told the Rovers website. “Myself and the gaffer [Steve Cotterill] have a long-standing relationship and when he called me, the whole challenge really excited me. I want to come here and help the group in any way I can. “I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t ready for the challenge ahead. There’s loads of points to play for, there’s a good feel around the place with the new gaffer in place, so we just need to keep pushing each other.” Cotterill added: “Richard brings experience to the group. He’s a great communicator. We have a very young group - and he will be a voice on the pitch. “His experience and positioning will be invaluable. When you look at free agents out there right now, it’s very difficult to get somebody at the quality of Richard. I know what I’m getting from him and he will bring so much to the group. “It’s not just about what Richard can bring on the pitch, it’s what he can bring off it. He’s an impeccable professional.”

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



LegendofthePhoenix added 19:55 - Feb 9

Seeing this story tells you how swiftly we have moved on as a club. I wish nothing but good for both Toto and Richard. ITFC are now in a different place. 1

Broadbent23 added 19:57 - Feb 9

Glad to see our old players settled in new clubs. All the best for the future. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments