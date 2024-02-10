Moore and Broadhead Start Against West Brom
Saturday, 10th Feb 2024 11:50
Kieffer Moore is handed his full Town debut and Nathan Broadhead returns to the XI for this afternoon’s live-on-Sky game against West Brom at Portman Road (KO 12.30pm).
Moore replaces Kayden Jackson, who drops to the bench, while Broadhead comes in for ex-Baggies loanee Jeremy Sarmiento, who is also among the subs.
Centre-half George Edmundson keeps his place in the side despite Cameron Burgess’s return from international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup with the former Accrington man not in the 20.
Albion make one change from the team which beat Birmingham 1-0 last week with goalscorer Andreas Weimann coming in for John Swift, who drops to the bench.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Travis, Humphreys, Harness, Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Jackson, Al-Hamadi.
West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, Townsend, Kipre, Bartley, Wallace (c), Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Mowatt, Fellows, Yokuslu. Subs: Griffiths, Dike. Chalobah, Pieters, Swift, Johnston, Marshall, Pipa, Yokuslu. Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
