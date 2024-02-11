Tractor Girls at Cheltenham

Sunday, 11th Feb 2024 09:36 Ipswich Town Women are in FAWNL Southern Premier Division action away against Cheltenham Town at Kayte Lane this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Robinesses are currently eighth in the table with the Blues fourth, eight points in front. Town will be looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back home defeats to league leaders Portsmouth in both the FAWNL Cup and the Southern Premier Division. “Even though the results haven’t gone our way, I think we’ve put in some good performances and we’ve shown some good stuff, so hopefully results will start coming now,” midfielder Elkie Bowyer said. “If we can keep going with what we’re doing and just get the finishing at the end then it should work out.” Earlier in the season at the AGL Arena, the Blues beat the Gloucestershire side 8-0 but Cheltenham’s form has improved since then and Bowyer, who joined the Tractor Girls on dual registration terms from Tottenham a month ago, says Town can’t take them lightly. “Even if you look at past results that are that heavy, you’ve always got to think every game is a challenge,” she continued. “You can’t go in thinking ‘This is going to be easy’, we’ve just got to work hard and see how it goes.” The Blues will again be without Maisy Barker, Eloise King and Megan Wearing, but have no further injury problems ahead of today’s match. Meanwhile, midfielder Nia Evans has joined Billericay Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Photo: ITFC



