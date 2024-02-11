Tractor Girls Draw at Cheltenham

Sunday, 11th Feb 2024 17:26

Ipswich Town Women were denied victory two minutes from time as their FAWNL Southern Premier Division game at Cheltenham Town ended 2-2.

The Blues went behind in the 31st minute against the run of play when Henna Butcher gave the Robinnesses the lead, but levelled a minute before the break from the penalty spot, Bonnie Horwood finding the net after Sophie Peskett had been fouled.

Four minutes from time, the Tractor Girls looked like they’d claimed all three points when Peskett’s cross was turned into the net by a Cheltenham defender.

However, the home side equalised in the 88th minute, Tash Harding curling into the top corner. The result sees the Blues remain fifth in the table.

Town: Soper, Mitchell, Boswell (c), Williams, Hughes, Horwood, Robertson, Peskett, Bowyer (Doe 68), O’Brien (Gunning-Williams 68), Thomas. Unused: Hartley, Boughton, Bryant.





Ross Halls