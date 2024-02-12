Town Granted Planning Permission For Playford Road Gym Extension

Monday, 12th Feb 2024 18:11

Town have been granted planning permission for an extension to the gym at their Playford Road training ground.

The application, which was made in mid-December, outlined the addition to the back of the main training ground building.

“Ipswich Town Football Club is seeking to enhance their facilities to meet the demand of the intensity training for existing club members/players in the training ground,” the application reads.

“The application proposes a gym building extension with a link connection to the existing training centre, and parking arrangement will remain the same.”

Speaking in September, CEO Mark Ashton said renovating the club’s training ground is “the next big project”, then in December confirmed that the Blues had completed the purchase of the small section of land retained by former owner Marcus Evans following the takeover.

The gym extension is likely to be a precursor to the more extensive training ground work to come with further improvements to Portman Road also in the long-term plans, including a replacement for the Cobbold Stand.





Photos: ITFC