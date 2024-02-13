U21s Host Charlton

Tuesday, 13th Feb 2024 09:33 Town’s U21s host Charlton Athletic at Playford Road in Professional Development League Two South this afternoon (KO 1pm). The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are currently fifth in the table with the Addicks one place and six points behind having played two fewer matches.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



